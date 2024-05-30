Mexico and Bolivia start their preparation for the upcoming 2024 Copa America. Here are the details on where to watch this game live in the USA.

Where to watch Mexico vs Bolivia Live free in the USA: 2024 International Friendly

With the 2024 Copa America just around the corner, Mexico and Bolivia will have an International Friendly match to prepare for this tournament. In this article you’ll find all the information on where to watch this game live in the USA.

Soldier Field will host this very attractive matchup between Mexico and Bolivia. This game will serve as preparation for the 2024 Copa America, with both teams trying to prove that they are contenders for the title.

Prior to this game, Mexico seems to be the favorite to emerge victorious. El Tricolor will play on home turf, as Chicago is one of the cities in the USA with the largest Mexican population.

When will the Mexico vs Bolivia match be played?

This International Friendly game between Mexico and Bolivia will be played this Friday, May 31 at 9:30 PM (ET).

Mexico vs Bolivia: Time by State in the USA

ET: 9:30 PM

CT: 7:30 PM

MT: 7:30 PM

PT: 6:30 PM

How to watch Mexico vs Bolivia in the USA

This International Friendly game will be broadcast in the United States on Fubo (free trial). Other options: TUDN.com, Univision NOW, Foxsports.com, TUDN App, FOX Sports App, TUDN USA, FOX Deportes, UniMás.