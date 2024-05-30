Rokas Pukstas is already making a name for himself at Hajduk Split in Croatia, and at only 19, he is gaining attention from the scouting network.

The USMNT may not have to look far for the next Christian Pulisic. Nineteen-year-old Rokas Pukstas is already across the pond, playing well for Croatian giants Hajduk Split.

Pukstas scored 7 goals and added 1 assist in 28 matches this season, and has 11 goals and 4 assists in 59 matches for the club overall. According to Mail Sport, the forward/pivot has attracted interest from three Premier League sides.

Arsenal, Aston Villa, and West Ham United are all keen to sign the American talent in the next transfer window, although an asking price or chances have not been established.

Profile of Rokas Pukstas



Rokas Pukstas is a dynamic and promising young midfielder whose skill set and maturity on the field have set him apart as a player to watch. With continued development and experience, he is poised to make significant strides in his professional and international career.

Pukstas is known for his well-rounded skills as a midfielder. He is adept at both defensive duties and creating opportunities for his teammates. Pukstas has represented the United States at various youth levels, showcasing his talent on the international stage. His dual nationality also makes him eligible to represent Lithuania, but for now, he has primarily been involved with U.S. youth national teams.

Pukstas is set to play for the U.S. Olympic team in the Paris Summer Olympics this summer.