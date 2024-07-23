MLS All-Star will face Liga MX All-Star. Fans in the USA can catch all the action, including match dates, kickoff times, and streaming options, right here.

Get ready for an electrifying showdown as the MLS All-Stars face off against the Liga MX All-Stars, featuring the top talent from Concacaf‘s premier leagues. Soccer enthusiasts across the USA won’t want to miss this high-stakes clash. Stay tuned for live updates on kickoff times and streaming options, so you can catch every thrilling moment of the action.

[Watch MLS All-Star vs Liga MX All-Star live in the USA on Apple TV]

Get ready for a thrilling showdown as the Liga MX All-Stars face off against the MLS All-Stars in a game that’s set to be a high-octane spectacle packed with emotion. With stars from the top Concacaf leagues, this match promises to deliver on all fronts. MLS appears to have a slight edge, bolstered by the potential presence of Lionel Messi, although his participation remains uncertain.

On the flip side, the Liga MX squad boasts a roster of heavyweights who could easily turn the tables on their MLS rivals. This clash is quickly becoming a must-watch annual event, and fans should prepare themselves for an unforgettable encounter. Don’t miss out—make sure you’re up to speed with all the details for what is expected to be a classic battle on the pitch.

When will the MLS All-Star vs Liga MX All-Star match be played?

The match between MLS All-Star and Liga MX All-Star will take place this Wednesday, July 24. The showdown is scheduled to begin at 8:00 PM (ET).

Pierre Gignac Liga MX All-Star forward – IMAGO / Agencia-MexSport

MLS All-Star vs Liga MX All-Star: Time by State in the USA

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

How to watch MLS All-Star vs Liga MX All-Star in the USA

Fans across the United States and around the world can catch all the action of this exciting matchup between the MLS All-Star and Liga MX All-Star on Apple TV via the MLS Season Pass.