Athletic Bilbao's rising star, Nico Williams, is noticeably absent from Spain's roster for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. Here's why he won't be making an appearance in France.

Why is Nico Williams not playing for Spain in Paris 2024 Olympic Games?

Following their UEFA Euro victory against England, Spain aims to replicate their success at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. However, they’ll have to do it without Nico Williams, a key player in their Euro triumph.

The reason for Williams’ absence is to prevent overloading the young talent, reducing the risk of injury. The Athletic Bilbao forward has already played 43 games this season, averaging around 72 minutes per match.

Athletic’s general manager, Mikel Gonzalez, highlighted the importance of managing Williams’ workload, stating it wasn’t advisable for him to participate in both the Euro and the Olympics.

Spain’s roster for Paris 2024 Olympics Games

Here is the complete list of players that head coach Santiago Denia will have at his disposal for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games:

Goalkeepers

Arnau Tenas (PSG)

Joan García (Espanyol)

Alejandro Iturbe (Atletico Madrid)

Defenders

Juanlu Sanchez (Sevilla)

Marc Pubill (Almeria)

Eric Garcia (Barcelona)

Pau Cubarsi (Barcelona)

Jon Pacheco (Real Sociedad)

Mosquera (Valencia)

Miguel Gutierrez (Girona)

Juan Miranda (Betis)

Midfielders

Aimar Oroz (Osasuna)

Beñat Turrientes (Real Sociedad)

Alex Baena (Villarreal)

Adrian Bernabe (Parma)

Pablo Barrios (Atletico Madrid)

Forwards

Fermin Lopez (Barcelona)

Sergio Gomez (Manchester City)

Abel Ruiz (Sporting Braga)

Samu Omorodion (Atletico Madrid)

Sergio Camello (Rayo)

Diego Lopez (Valencia)

Spain’s schedule for Paris 2024 Olympics

Santi Denia’s squad will kick off their campaign against Uzbekistan on Wednesday, July 24. They will then face the Dominican Republic on Saturday, July 27, and conclude the group stage against Egypt on Tuesday, July 30. Spain aims to advance and compete for the gold medal in Paris.