The 2024 NFL season is just around the corner, and the San Francisco 49ers are still grappling with a major issue. Amid Brandon Aiyuk‘s contract disputes, the wideout has made a surprising and unexpected decision.

With a new campaign on the horizon, the 49ers are preparing thoroughly. The NFC West club boasts a remarkable roster with an impressive offense that has become very dominant in recent years.

Despite changes at the quarterback position, the team’s offense has continued to shine. Brandon Aiyuk is one of the main weapons of this team, but fans are wondering if he’ll return for the upcoming season due to his contract issues.

Brandon Aiyuk shocks the 49ers with an unexpected move

The 2024 offseason has brought several changes to the 49ers. Regarded as top contenders for the upcoming Super Bowl, maintaining their core roster is crucial to their success.

In 2022, the club decided to give Brock Purdy the starting quarterback job. Defying expectations, he has delivered two remarkable seasons, with Brandon Aiyuk emerging as his primary target on the field.

However, there is good news for the club’s fans. Amid rumors of his potential exit, Aiyuk has decided to attend training camp, according to CBS Sports lead NFL insider Jonathan Jones.

Brandon Aiyuk, wide receiver of the San Francisco 49ers

John Lynch, the team’s general manager, has expressed confidence in Aiyuk’s return, not just for this year but for many seasons to come. However, securing a contract extension soon is essential to ensure Aiyuk’s long-term commitment to the club.

Will the 49ers trade Brandon Aiyuk?

As of today, despite Aiyuk’s decision to attend the team’s training camp, his future with the 49ers remains uncertain. The team has yet to reach an agreement with him for a contract extension, making a trade a potential option.

Several teams are reportedly interested in Brandon Aiyuk, primarily the Washington Commanders. The wideout recently praised Jayden Daniels as a great quarterback, hinting at the possibility of joining him at the NFC East club.