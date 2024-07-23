Guatemala U20 face Mexico U20 for the Matchday 2 of the 2024 CONCACAF U20 Championship group stage. Don’t miss a minute of the action, with comprehensive coverage including match dates, kickoff times, and streaming options all available in the USA.

In an impressive start to their tournament campaign, Mexico U20 delivered a commanding 4-0 win over Haiti U20, solidifying their status as a top contender for the title and securing a prime position in Group C. With this dominant performance, Mexico U20 have set themselves up perfectly for a spot in the knockout stages—another victory would guarantee their advancement.

However, it’s crucial for Mexico U20 to avoid complacency as they prepare for their next challenge against Guatemala U20. Guatemala are coming off a hard-fought loss to Panama U20, which has left them teetering on the edge of elimination. Facing a must-win scenario, Guatemala will aim for at least a draw to keep their hopes alive and head into the final Matchday with a chance to advance to next round.

When will the Guatemala U20 vs Mexico U20 match be played?

In the Matchday 2 of the 2024 CONCACAF U20 Championship group stage, Guatemala U20 will take on Mexico U20 this Wednesday, July 24. The clash is set to begin at 10:00 PM (ET).

Fans from Guatemala with flags – IMAGO / Icon Sportswire

Guatemala U20 vs Mexico U20: Time by State in the USA

ET: 10:00 PM

CT: 9:00 PM

MT: 8:00 PM

PT: 7:00 PM

How to watch Guatemala U20 vs Mexico U20 in the USA

Don’t miss the electrifying 2024 CONCACAF U20 Championship showdown between Guatemala U20 and Mexico U20, streaming live on Fubo (with a free trial) across the United States. Soccer fans can also catch all the intense action on ViX, TUDN, and Fox Soccer Plus.