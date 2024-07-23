Boca Juniors receive Independiente del Valle for the second leg of the 2024 Copa Sudamericana round of 32. Here, you can find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream this game in the US.

Where to watch Boca Juniors vs Independiente del Valle live for free in the USA: 2024 Copa Sudamericana round of 32

Boca Juniors are set to square off against Independiente del Valle in the second leg of the 2024 Copa Sudamericana Round of 32. Fans should brace themselves for all the essential details, including match dates, kickoff times, and exclusive streaming options tailored specifically for USA viewers.

[Watch Boca Juniors vs Independiente del Valle live for FREE in the USA on Fubo]

In a first leg that left fans wanting more, Boca Juniors and Independiente del Valle are gearing up for their decisive second leg showdown. Boca hold the upper hand after securing a crucial away draw in the hostile environment of Independiente del Valle’s stadium. With the return leg set to unfold at their home ground, the “Xeneizes” are poised to leverage their advantage.

Despite their favorable position, Boca Juniors can’t afford to let their guard down. Independiente del Valle, much like Boca, have experience navigating high-stakes matches and are well aware of the challenge that winning at “La Bombonera” presents. While it’s a tough task, the Ecuadorian side is determined to seize the opportunity and push for qualification.

When will the Boca Juniors vs Independiente del Valle match be played?

The game for the second leg of the 2024 Copa Sudamericana round of 32 between Boca Juniors and Independiente del Valle will be played this Wednesday, July 24 at 8:30 PM (ET).

Independiente del Valle’s player Michael Hoyos – IMAGO / Photosport

Boca Juniors vs Independiente del Valle: Time by State in the USA

ET: 8:30 PM

CT: 7:30 PM

MT: 6:30 PM

PT: 5:30 PM

How to watch Boca Juniors vs Independiente del Valle in the USA

Catch the 2024 Copa Sudamericana clash between Boca Juniors and Independiente del Valle live in the USA on Fubo (free trial available). Additional viewing options include Fanatiz USA and beIN SPORTS.