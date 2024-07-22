The MLS-Liga MX Leagues Cup tournament is set to kick off on July 26th. This year, the competition will not benefit from Lionel Messi, who is out injured, and possibly without supporters from some MLS clubs.

Major League Soccer wants Leagues Cup to be something important. It will be a tall order with Liga MX coaches calling it “worthless” or “a waste of time” and having to start the competition without the league’s biggest star, Lionel Messi.

Messi will most likely miss the entire tournament due to an ankle injury picked up in the final of the 2024 Copa America. Defending champions Inter Miami still have a competitive side to potentially win back-to-back titles, but from a commercial standpoint, the absence of Messi diminishes the Leagues Cup’s appeal.

Now the competition may face another obstacle as some MLS club supporters’ groups are threatening to boycott matches, with Austin FC’s Austin Anthem being the second to make it official.

Why are MLS supporters boycotting Leagues Cup?

In the case of Austin FC’s Austin Anthem, the boycott of the Leagues Cup stems from MLS’ decision to abandon the US Open Cup this season. All but eight MLS teams were removed from the competition, citing “schedule congestion”.

Immediately following this announcement, fans and supporters called for a return to the US Open Cup and criticized the Leagues Cup, which is viewed as primarily a money-making opportunity for MLS and Liga MX.

Supporters Clubs of St. Louis CITY SC also announced in March that they would boycott the tournament after their club was removed from the US Open Cup by MLS.

The conflict between US Soccer and MLS over the US Open Cup revolves around exposure and profit sharing. MLS feels it is not adequately compensated for its clubs’ participation in the tournament. A deal to have MLS return in full to the tournament is still being negotiated for 2025.