Barcelona's rising star, Lamine Yamal, will not be part of Spain's roster for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. Here's why the talented youngster won't be gracing the field in France.

Spain aims to add another title to their collection at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, following their recent UEFA Euro triumph. However, they will be without Lamine Yamal, who played a crucial role in the Euro win.

The 17-year-old Yamal is currently on vacation and has chosen not to participate in the Olympics. During the European Championship, he explained that his absence is due to the demanding schedule of his first full season as a professional.

“I carried quite a big load of minutes for my age. I decided this because the first thing coming up was the European Championship and I wanted to focus 100% on this tournament. I wasn’t thinking about the next thing,” Yamal told Sport, indicating his decision to skip the Paris games.

Spain’s roster for Paris 2024 Olympics Games

Here is the complete list of players that head coach Santiago Denia will have at his disposal for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games:

Goalkeepers

Arnau Tenas (PSG)

Joan García (Espanyol)

Alejandro Iturbe (Atletico Madrid)

Defenders

Juanlu Sanchez (Sevilla)

Marc Pubill (Almeria)

Eric Garcia (Barcelona)

Pau Cubarsi (Barcelona)

Jon Pacheco (Real Sociedad)

Mosquera (Valencia)

Miguel Gutierrez (Girona)

Juan Miranda (Betis)

Midfielders

Aimar Oroz (Osasuna)

Beñat Turrientes (Real Sociedad)

Alex Baena (Villarreal)

Adrian Bernabe (Parma)

Pablo Barrios (Atletico Madrid)

Forwards

Fermin Lopez (Barcelona)

Sergio Gomez (Manchester City)

Abel Ruiz (Sporting Braga)

Samu Omorodion (Atletico Madrid)

Sergio Camello (Rayo)

Diego Lopez (Valencia)

Spain schedule for Paris 2024 Olympic Games

Santi Denia’s squad will kick off their campaign against Uzbekistan on Wednesday, July 24. They will then face the Dominican Republic on Saturday, July 27, and conclude the group stage against Egypt on Tuesday, July 30. Spain hopes to advance and compete for the gold medal in Paris.