Monterrey face Cruz Azul on Matchday 2 of the Liga MX Apertura 2024. Get ready for all the excitement with our comprehensive guide to game time, broadcast details, and streaming options, ensuring you don't miss a moment of the action.

Monterrey receive Cruz Azul in a highly anticipated clash on Matchday 2 of the Liga MX Apertura 2024. Fans are abuzz with anticipation as these titans prepare to collide. Mark your calendars, lock in the venue, and set your alarms for kickoff. Stay tuned to catch every thrilling moment live, whether streaming or on traditional TV.

In a clash set to headline Matchday 2, two formidable contenders are poised to lock horns in a matchup brimming with championship implications. Monterrey, the local favorites, are gearing up to build on their hard-fought 1-0 triumph over Pachuca as they eye another crucial 3 points.

Standing in their path are none other than Cruz Azul, who kicked off their campaign with a gritty 1-0 win against Mazatlan. The stage is set for a riveting showdown between two sides eager to extend their perfect start to the season with a second consecutive victory.

When will the Monterrey vs Cruz Azul match be played?

Monterrey square off against Cruz Azul for the Matchday 2 of the Liga MX Apertura 2024 this Saturday, July 13. Kickoff is set for 11:10 PM (ET).

Angel Sepulveda of Cruz Azul – IMAGO / Agencia-MexSport

Monterrey vs Cruz Azul: Time by State in the USA

ET: 11:10 PM

CT: 10:10 PM

MT: 9:10 PM

PT: 8:10 PM

How to watch Monterrey vs Cruz Azul in the USA

Don’t miss a second of the excitement in tonight’s showdown between Monterrey and Cruz Azul in the Liga MX Apertura 2024. Catch all the action streaming live on Fubo (free trial) for fans across the United States. For another viewing option, tune in to TUDN or Univision.