Santos Laguna will receive Pumas UNAM in a clash on Matchday 2 of the Liga MX Apertura 2024. Find out here the kickoff time, broadcast particulars, and streaming choices, guaranteeing you catch every moment of this game.

Santos Laguna square off against Pumas UNAM in a highly anticipated clash on Matchday 2 of the Liga MX Apertura 2024. Fans are abuzz with anticipation as these titans prepare to collide. Mark your calendars, lock in the venue, and set your alarms for kickoff. Stay tuned to catch every thrilling moment live, whether streaming or on traditional TV.

In a triumphant kickoff to the Apertura 2024, Pumas UNAM have set the tone for their season with a resounding 4-1 victory over Leon. After a disappointing previous campaign, Pumas are determined to reclaim their position among the league’s elite. Buoyed by their emphatic win, they now aim to consolidate their leadership with another crucial triumph, which would propel them to 6 points early in the season.

Their next challenge comes against Santos Laguna, who suffered a setback in their opener, falling 1-0 to Puebla. Santos Laguna, eager to bounce back from their stumble against the tournament’s underdogs, faces a daunting task against a formidable Pumas squad poised to extend their winning streak.

When will the Santos Laguna vs Pumas UNAM match be played?

Santos Laguna are gearing up to clash with Pumas UNAM in an showdown on Matchday 2 of the Liga MX Apertura 2024 this Saturday, July 13. The action kicks off at 9:00 PM (ET).

Rogelio Funes Mori of Pumas – IMAGO / Agencia-MexSport

Santos Laguna vs Pumas UNAM: Time by State in the USA

ET: 9:00 PM

CT: 8:00 PM

MT: 7:00 PM

PT: 6:00 PM

How to watch Santos Laguna vs Pumas UNAM in the USA

Catch all the action of the Liga MX Apertura 2024 showdown as Santos Laguna and Pumas UNAM, live on ViX in the United States.