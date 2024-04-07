Monterrey face off against Inter Miami for the second leg of the 2024 Concacaf Champions Cup quarterfinals. Here, you can find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream this game in the US.

Where to Watch Monterrey vs Inter Miami Live for FREE in the USA: 2024 Concacaf Champions Cup Quarterfinals Second Leg

In search of a place in the semifinals, Inter Miami will visit Monterrey in the game corresponding to the second leg of the 2024 Concacaf Champions Cup quarterfinal. Find out the essential particulars right here, including the match date, kickoff time, and a curated array of streaming options tailored specifically for viewers throughout the United States.

After a contentious first-leg match marked by off-field controversies, Inter Miami and Monterrey are poised to meet again for the second leg, which also serves as the decisive final game of the 2024 Concacaf Champions Cup quarterfinals. Monterrey secured a significant advantage, not only by triumphing in a hard-fought 2-1 encounter but also by doing so on the road.

With the upcoming match on their home, they have the opportunity to solidify their position. However, the Rayados must guard against complacency; despite their favorable first-leg outcome, they face a formidable opponent in Inter Miami, led by the Argentine star Lionel Messi, who will do everything possible to reverse the result.

When will the Monterrey vs Inter Miami match be played?

The game for the second leg of the 2024 Concacaf Champions Cup quarterfinals between Monterrey and Inter Miami will be played this Wednesday, April 10 at 10:30 PM (ET).

Monterrey vs Inter Miami: Time by State in the USA

ET: 10:30 PM

CT: 9:30 PM

MT: 8:30 PM

PT: 7:30 PM

How to watch Monterrey vs Inter Miami in the USA

This second leg game of the 2024 Concacaf Champions League quarterfinal between Monterrey and Inter Miami will be broadcast in the United States on Fubo (free trial). Other options: TUDN.com, Fox Sports 1, FOX Sports App, TUDN USA, TUDN App, Foxsports.com.