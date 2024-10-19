Trending topics:
Where to watch Monterrey vs Tigres UANL live for free in the USA: Liga MX Apertura 2024

Monterrey face Tigres UANL in a Matchday 12 clash of the Liga MX Apertura 2024. Fans in the USA can catch all the action, with kickoff times and broadcast details available for both TV and streaming options.

Juan Pablo Vigon (L) of Tigres fights for the ball with Iker Fimbres (R) of Monterrey
© IMAGO / Agencia-MexSportJuan Pablo Vigon (L) of Tigres fights for the ball with Iker Fimbres (R) of Monterrey

By Leonardo Herrera

Monterrey will face off against Tigres UANL in a Matchday 12 clash of the Liga MX Apertura 2024. Fans in the USA can tune in to catch all the action, with the match available on a variety of platforms, including both broadcast and streaming services. Find all the match tuning options here.

The highly anticipated “Clasico Regio” takes center stage on Matchday 12, with Tigres UANL and Monterrey battling for crucial quarterfinal qualification spots. Tigres currently sit on 24 points, seven behind league leaders Cruz Azul, while Monterrey trails with 21 points, 10 points off the top.

Both teams are eager to solidify their positions in the standings, with this derby offering a prime opportunity to close the gap. However, in a derby of this magnitude, there’s always more at stake than just points, maiking this game a must-watch.

When will the Monterrey vs Tigres UANL match be played?

Monterrey take on Tigres UANL for the Liga MX Apertura 2024 Matchday 12 this Saturday, October 19th. The action is set to kick off at 11:10 PM (ET).

Gerardo Arteaga (L) of Monterrey fights for the balll with Diego Sanchez (R) of Tigres – IMAGO / Agencia-MexSport

Gerardo Arteaga (L) of Monterrey fights for the balll with Diego Sanchez (R) of Tigres – IMAGO / Agencia-MexSport

Monterrey vs Tigres UANL: Time by State in the USA

ET: 11:10 PM

CT: 10:10 PM

MT: 9:10 PM

PT: 8:10 PM

How to watch Monterrey vs Tigres UANL in the USA

Don’t miss the Liga MX Apertura 2024 showdown between Monterrey and Tigres UANL, which will be broadcast live in the USA. You can catch all the action on Fubo with a free trial, or enjoy extensive coverage on Univision, ViX, TUDN.

Leonardo Herrera
Leonardo Herrera

Leonardo Herrera is a multilingual journalist and writer at Bolavip US, bringing over eight years of experience in the field. He earned a degree in Sports Journalism from the National University of La Plata and is fluent in English, Spanish, and Portuguese. Specializing in a diverse array of sports, Leonardo covers soccer, basketball, combat sports, tennis, and motorsports. In his current role, he focuses on crafting engaging event previews, utilizing his language skills and extensive sports knowledge to enhance content accessibility for a global audience.

