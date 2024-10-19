Where to watch Monterrey vs Tigres UANL live for free in the USA: Liga MX Apertura 2024

Monterrey face Tigres UANL in a Matchday 12 clash of the Liga MX Apertura 2024. Fans in the USA can catch all the action, with kickoff times and broadcast details available for both TV and streaming options.

Monterrey will face off against Tigres UANL in a Matchday 12 clash of the Liga MX Apertura 2024. Fans in the USA can tune in to catch all the action, with the match available on a variety of platforms, including both broadcast and streaming services. Find all the match tuning options here.

[Watch Club America vs Santos Laguna online for FREE in the US on Fubo]

The highly anticipated “Clasico Regio” takes center stage on Matchday 12, with Tigres UANL and Monterrey battling for crucial quarterfinal qualification spots. Tigres currently sit on 24 points, seven behind league leaders Cruz Azul, while Monterrey trails with 21 points, 10 points off the top.

Both teams are eager to solidify their positions in the standings, with this derby offering a prime opportunity to close the gap. However, in a derby of this magnitude, there’s always more at stake than just points, maiking this game a must-watch.

Advertisement

Advertisement

When will the Monterrey vs Tigres UANL match be played?

Monterrey take on Tigres UANL for the Liga MX Apertura 2024 Matchday 12 this Saturday, October 19th. The action is set to kick off at 11:10 PM (ET).

Gerardo Arteaga (L) of Monterrey fights for the balll with Diego Sanchez (R) of Tigres – IMAGO / Agencia-MexSport

Advertisement

Monterrey vs Tigres UANL: Time by State in the USA

ET: 11:10 PM

CT: 10:10 PM

MT: 9:10 PM

PT: 8:10 PM

How to watch Monterrey vs Tigres UANL in the USA

Don’t miss the Liga MX Apertura 2024 showdown between Monterrey and Tigres UANL, which will be broadcast live in the USA. You can catch all the action on Fubo with a free trial, or enjoy extensive coverage on Univision, ViX, TUDN.