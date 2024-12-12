The New York Rangers snapped their two-game losing streak with a tight 3-2 win against the Buffalo Sabres. It wasn’t pretty, but New York needed to get back in the win column regardless. After the game, Mika Zibanejad made a big admission on how the team tackled this matchup.

On Wednesday night, the Rangers were reminded that there’s always someone worse off as they handed the Sabres their eighth consecutive loss. However, expectations for Buffalo are far different than those for New York. The Rangers entered the 2024-25 NHL season as the reigning Presidents’ Trophy winners, but judging by their current form, they’re nowhere near the possibility of retaining it.

Avoiding the infamous Stanley Cup Playoffs curse associated with the Presidents’ Trophy might actually be for the best. However, for that to matter, the Rangers first need to secure a postseason spot—a task that hasn’t looked promising as of late.

After narrowly escaping with two points in their visit to KeyBank Center, Blueshirts star Mika Zibanejad emphasized the importance of securing a win, no matter how it came.

New York Rangers center Mika Zibanejad (93) during the first period of play. The New York Rangers defeated the Buffalo Sabres 3-2 in OT.

That’s what we talked about before the game, just one, one win. That’s all we care about,” Zibanejad told the New York Post. “Obviously, you want to be able to stand here with an unbelievable effort for 60 minutes and have only positive stuff [to say], but I’ll take the win. We’ll take the win, and keep building.”

Peter Laviolette sends team strong reminder

The Rangers have been one of the most disappointing teams in the NHL. After their Eastern Conference Finals run, sky was the limit for the team going into the next season. However, it hasn’t traslated onto the ice.

New York is 3-7-0 over the last ten games. Winning against Buffalo was paramount for Peter Laviolette’s team, and they did so. Following the victory, the head coach issued a big message to the Rangers’ players.

“That’s what we’re in the business to do, so when you’re not winning, you get frustrated by it a little bit,” Peter Laviolette said. “But I thought the guys played extremely well right from the drop of the puck.”

Mika Zibanejad #93 of the New York Rangers waits for the face off during the first period against the New Jersey Devils at Prudential Center on November 18, 2023 in Newark, New Jersey.

Big test ahead

The Rangers will aim to prove their win over the struggling Sabres wasn’t just luck as they prepare to face the red-hot Los Angeles Kings. The Kings are riding a six-game winning streak and boast an 8-2-0 record over their last ten games.

Before that, the Kings will face the Devils at Prudential Center. New York will be hoping their Jersey rivals can wear down the Kings before they arrive at Madison Square Garden.