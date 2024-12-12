Jimmy Butler has become the center of attention in the NBA following a report by Shams Charania about a trade to leave the Miami Heat. Three teams were mentioned as possible destinations: the Golden State Warriors, the Houston Rockets and the Dallas Mavericks.

Undoubtedly, the news was a bombshell considering that, just a few days earlier, another rumor had surfaced involving LeBron James and the Warriors. As a result, the dream of a historic trio shook the league.

Now, there’s a huge plot twist in the story as Charania added a fourth team to hte list of suitors for Butler. That could prevent him from becoming the long awaited star teammate of Stephen Curry.

Who can trade for Jimmy Butler?

According to Shams Charania, the Phoenix Suns have emerged as favorite destination for Jimmy Butler if a trade is done. Although the player’s agent immediately rejected Charania’s information, the insider doubled down in a special appearance with First Take.

“I 1000% stand by my reporting. It’s fully vetted. As a professional, that’s what I do. That’s what I get paid to do. That’s what I’m going to do. Report truthfully and accurately. That’s what this is. Period. It is 1000% facts.”

Hours later, John Gambadoro supported Charania’s report. “Shams Charania is not incorrect, despite what the agent says, despite what the Miami Heat may say. I always take a little bit of time making sure I get stories correct, because I don’t go out there with incorrect information. Jimmy Butler is absolutely interested in coming to the Phoenix Suns.”