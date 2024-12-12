NBA News: Former Mavs player offers insight on why Jimmy Butler should join Dallas over Houston

Jimmy Butler has dominated NBA headlines this week, with rumors swirling about his potential departure from the Miami Heat. Since the news broke on Tuesday, speculation has intensified regarding where the star forward might land if he leaves Miami. Among the leading contenders are the Dallas Mavericks and the Houston Rockets, and former NBA player Chandler Parsons has offered his detailed perspective on the matter.

“I love the Rockets move, but they have something good going. I don’t like to shake it up when something’s good going,” Parsons said on Run It Back. “And when you look at a team like this, Jimmy Butler goes to the Rockets, I think he thinks he’s the number one option. And I think that’s not the best situation for Jimmy Butler right now.”

This perspective aligns with comments made by Rafael Stone, General Manager of the Rockets, regarding the rumors surrounding Butler’s potential arrival. With Houston’s strong performance this season—sitting second in the Western Conference and advancing to the NBA Cup semifinals—it’s difficult to envision how Butler would fit into the team’s current dynamic.

Given the current situation, Chandler Parsons is clear about where Butler should go. “To me, it’s Dallas,” said Parsons, who played for the Mavericks from 2014 to 2016. “You go there, and there’s a pecking order. It’s known; this is Luka’s (Doncic) team and then there’s Kyrie (Irving), and then there’s Jimmy Butler.”

Parsons also highlighted the impact Butler could have on the Mavericks. “Weaknesses for their team is defense, so I think he can provide them a lot of things, fill a lot of holes that they don’t have quite yet,” he added, suggesting that Butler’s arrival would be a valuable solution for head coach Jason Kidd.

Kyrie Irving #11 and Luka Doncic #77 of the Dallas Mavericks react during the fourth quarter in Game Four of the Western Conference Second Round Playoffs at American Airlines Center

What will happen with Butler?

Just two days after rumors of his potential departure from the Miami Heat surfaced, neither Jimmy Butler nor any of the key figures involved have provided clear indications of what the immediate future holds.

The first to address the matter were Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra and guard Tyler Herro, who downplayed the situation. Butler himself broke his silence on Wednesday, commenting on the rumors and taking aim at the media, but offering no definitive answers regarding his future.

Butler’s possible destinations

With the Houston Rockets now seemingly out of the picture following comments from the team’s General Manager, other enticing options remain for the star forward. “Jimmy Butler’s agent has indicated in league circles that he would be open to the Dallas Mavericks, Houston Rockets, two of the Texas teams, and the Golden State Warriors in a potential trade, as the Heat are listening to offers,” reported NBA insider Shams Charania.

Charania also mentioned a new possibility. “Another team that Butler’s agent Bernie Lee has indicated recently that Butler is open to, the Phoenix Suns, sources told me today.” Jimmy’s desire to join a title-contending team could play a significant role in his decision, and the Suns could have an edge in that regard. All will become clearer before February 8, when the NBA trade deadline arrives.