NFL News: Raiders' owner makes something clear about Tom Brady's role in Las Vegas

Tom Brady's new role as a Las Vegas Raiders minority owner is analyzed by the team's controlling owner, who has had a forgettable 2024 NFL season.

Tom Brady, former NFL quarterback, looks on before the Detroit Lions play the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium on October 13, 2024 in Arlington, Texas.
Tom Brady, former NFL quarterback, looks on before the Detroit Lions play the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium on October 13, 2024 in Arlington, Texas.

By Ignacio Cairola

Tom Brady continues to serve as a minority owner of the Las Vegas Raiders, creating anticipation for his new role off the field. The NFL legend is eager to prove that he can produce results similar to those he achieved during his playing days with the New England Patriots.

Brady’s role is not that of a minority shareholder. His presence means commitment, as well as being a constant source of opinion on Raiders football matters. Time is shared, as the former Patriots player also serves as a commentator on league games for the Fox network, with a million-dollar contract.

The rest of the Raiders organization is no stranger to the figure of Brady as a shareholder of the team. So much so that the owner of the Las Vegas franchise, Mark Davis, clarified the terms of Brady’s sporadic role at the top of the organization, which is not doing well in the current campaign.

Davis makes clear a message to Brady about his role on the Raiders

“Brady will have a huge impact on the Raiders. He communicates quite a bit, but it’s not a day-to-day role. His role is not defined at this point,” Davis, majority owner of the Las Vegas team, clarified about Brady’s employment with the team in black.

Tom Brady, seven-time Super Bowl champion

The Raiders had a disappointing season, and Brady’s experience is needed to rebuild a team that is competing for the top pick in the NFL draft. The Las Vegas franchise organization believes the GOAT will have more time on his hands after fulfilling his role as a Super Bowl commentator. “He’s competitive and very thorough in everything he does,” Davis said.

Brady’s conflict of interest between Fox and Raiders

Brady has not been able to be directly involved in the day-to-day operations of the Raiders because his role at this point is as an investor. There is a conflict of interest because a sports commentator cannot be involved as an owner.

Any information, players or game action that comes to his attention while doing his job at Fox could be used to benefit the Raiders, so the NFL has prohibited him from attending production meetings or practices until his role as a commentator ends.

Ignacio Cairola

