Where to watch Mexico U17 vs Trinidad & Tobago U17 live in the USA: CONCACAF U-17 World Cup qualification

Mexico U17 take on Trinidad & Tobago U17 for the Matchday 5 of the CONCACAF U-17 World Cup qualification. As excitement builds, make sure to note the match date, kickoff time, and streaming options in the USA to watch the game live.
A spot at the next U-17 World Cup will be decided when regional power Mexico meets Trinidad and Tobago in a decisive qualifier. Mexico holds a commanding position with a +17 goal differential, meaning even a narrow loss would be enough to secure qualification.
Trinidad and Tobago, on the other hand, faces a far steeper task, needing a five-goal victory to advance, a scenario that appears unlikely, and will instead look to finish the campaign with a strong performance.
When will the Mexico U17 vs Trinidad & Tobago U17 match be played?
Mexico U17 face Trinidad & Tobago U17 in the Matchday 5 of the CONCACAF U-17 World Cup qualification this Thursday, February 12, with kickoff set for 6:00 PM (ET).
Fan with flag of Trinidad & Tobago – Joe Maher/Getty Images
Mexico U17 vs Trinidad & Tobago U17: Time by State in the USA
ET: 6:00 PM
CT: 5:00 PM
MT: 4:00 PM
PT: 3:00 PM
How to watch Mexico U17 vs Trinidad & Tobago U17 in the USA
Catch this CONCACAF U-17 World Cup qualification clash between Mexico U17 and Trinidad & Tobago U17 live in the United States on Fubo. Other options: Fox Sports 2 and FOX One.