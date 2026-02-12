Trending topics:
Where to watch Mexico U17 vs Trinidad & Tobago U17 live in the USA: CONCACAF U-17 World Cup qualification

Mexico U17 play against Trinidad & Tobago U17 in the Matchday 5 of the CONCACAF U-17 World Cup qualification. Fans in the USA can tune in to catch all the action, with kickoff times and broadcast details available here for both television and streaming platforms.

By Leonardo Herrera

A fan waves a mexican flag
© Manuel Guadarrama/Getty ImagesA fan waves a mexican flag

[Watch Mexico U17 vs Trinidad & Tobago U17 online in the US on Fubo]

A spot at the next U-17 World Cup will be decided when regional power Mexico meets Trinidad and Tobago in a decisive qualifier. Mexico holds a commanding position with a +17 goal differential, meaning even a narrow loss would be enough to secure qualification.

Trinidad and Tobago, on the other hand, faces a far steeper task, needing a five-goal victory to advance, a scenario that appears unlikely, and will instead look to finish the campaign with a strong performance.

When will the Mexico U17 vs Trinidad & Tobago U17 match be played?

Mexico U17 face Trinidad & Tobago U17 in the Matchday 5 of the CONCACAF U-17 World Cup qualification this Thursday, February 12, with kickoff set for 6:00 PM (ET).

Fan with flag of Trinidad &amp; Tobago – Joe Maher/Getty Images

Fan with flag of Trinidad & Tobago – Joe Maher/Getty Images

Mexico U17 vs Trinidad & Tobago U17: Time by State in the USA

ET: 6:00 PM
CT: 5:00 PM
MT: 4:00 PM
PT: 3:00 PM

How to watch Mexico U17 vs Trinidad & Tobago U17 in the USA

Catch this CONCACAF U-17 World Cup qualification clash between Mexico U17 and Trinidad & Tobago U17 live in the United States on Fubo. Other options: Fox Sports 2 and FOX One.

