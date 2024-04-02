Boca Juniors, renowned for their rich history in international competitions, will kick off their journey in the group stage of the 2024 Copa Sudamericana against Nacional Potosi. Explore all the essential details right here, including the match date, kickoff time, and a carefully selected range of streaming options tailored specifically for viewers in the United States.

Boca Juniors, the recent runners-up of the Copa Libertadores, are set to kick off their campaign in the prestigious Copa Sudamericana, the second most significant tournament organized by Conmebol. Despite a challenging start in their domestic league, the Xeneizes are optimistic about reversing their fortunes on the international stage.

While Boca Juniors are considered strong favorites for this encounter, it’s crucial not to underestimate the rivals. Nacional Potosi stands as one of Bolivia’s best teams, and the altitude factor adds another dimension to the challenge. Playing at high altitude presents a unique challenge when facing Bolivian teams, making it imperative for Boca to approach the match with caution.

When will the Nacional Potosi vs Boca Juniors match be played?

The game for the Matchday 1 of the 2024 Copa Sudamericana group stage between Nacional Potosi and Boca Juniors will be played this Wednesday, April 3 at 8:00 PM (ET).

Nacional Potosi vs Boca Juniors: Time by State in the USA

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

How to watch Nacional Potosi vs Boca Juniors in the USA

This 2024 Copa Sudamericana game between Nacional Potosi and Boca Juniors will be broadcast in the United States on Fubo (free trial). Other options: beIN SPORTS XTRA en Español, beIN SPORTS XTRA, Tubi, beIN SPORTS CONNECT.