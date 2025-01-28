Trending topics:
Liga MX

Where to watch Necaxa vs Cruz Azul live in the USA: Liga MX Clausura 2025

Necaxa will host Cruz Azul in a Matchday 4 clash of the Liga MX Clausura 2025. Here’s how to watch the game in the USA, including kickoff times and comprehensive broadcast details for both TV and streaming platforms.

Carlos Rodriguez of Cruz Azul
© Hector Vivas/Getty ImagesCarlos Rodriguez of Cruz Azul

Necaxa and Cruz Azul willsquare off in a Matchday 4 showdown of the Liga MX Clausura 2025. Fans in the United States can enjoy full coverage with detailed broadcast information, kickoff times, and streaming options to stay connected to all the action.

Cruz Azul‘s start to the tournament has been unexpectedly poor, a stark contrast to their dominant form in the Apertura 2024 regular phase. With two draws and a loss, Los Cementeros find themselves at the bottom of the standings but still have time to turn things around.

Their first win of the year won’t come easily, as they face a confident Necaxa squad riding the momentum of two straight victories following an opening defeat. Necaxa are determined to stay in the mix at the top and will look to capitalize on Cruz Azul‘s shaky start.

When will the Necaxa vs Cruz Azul match be played?

Necaxa will play against Cruz Azul in the Matchday 4 of the Liga MX Clausura 2025 this Tuesday, January 28. Kickoff is scheduled for 10:05 PM (ET).

Goalkeeper Ezequiel Unsain of Necaxa – Leopoldo Smith/Getty Images

Necaxa vs Cruz Azul: Time by State in the USA

ET: 10:05 PM

CT: 9:05 PM

MT: 8:05 PM

PT: 7:05 PM

How to watch Necaxa vs Cruz Azul in the USA

This Liga MX clash between Necaxa and Cruz Azul will be available for viewers in the USA on TUDN and DirecTV Stream.

However, with both TUDN and Univision no longer included on Fubo, fans cannot use this streaming platform to catch all Liga MX action.

