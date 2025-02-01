Where to watch Monterrey vs Necaxa live in the USA: Liga MX Clausura 2025

Monterrey will face off against Necaxa in a Liga MX Clausura 2025 Matchday 5 showdown. Fans in the United States can check out full broadcast details, kickoff times, and streaming options to catch the action live. Here’s all the key information.

[Watch Monterrey vs Necaxa online for FREE in the USA on Amazon Prime Video]

Monterrey’s start to the tournament has been far from what they had hoped for, with just 3 points and no wins through their first four games. Sitting near the bottom of the standings, they are desperate to break out of this slump and find their first victory.

On the other hand, Necaxa have had a solid start, accumulating 6 points with two wins and two losses, placing them in seventh, just 4 points off the top. A victory would significantly boost their chances of climbing up the standings, and they will be aiming to secure three points in their upcoming match.

Advertisement

Advertisement

When will the Monterrey vs Necaxa match be played?

Monterrey will play against Necaxa in the Matchday 5 of the Liga MX Clausura 2025 this Saturday, February 1. Kickoff is scheduled for 8:05 PM (ET).

Diber Cambindo of Necaxa – Leopoldo Smith/Getty Images

Advertisement

Monterrey vs Necaxa: Time by State in the USA

ET: 8:05 PM

CT: 7:05 PM

MT: 6:05 PM

PT: 5:05 PM

How to watch Monterrey vs Necaxa in the USA

This Liga MX clash between Monterrey and Necaxa will be available for viewers in the USA on Univision, TUDN, DirecTV Stream and ViX. However, with both TUDN and Univision no longer included on Fubo, fans cannot use this streaming platform to catch all Liga MX action.

Advertisement

To watch the game for free, you have to subscribe to Amazon Prime Video which offers a 30-day free trial. From the Amazon Prime platform, you can subscribe to ViX (with a 7-day free trial) and there you will have free access to this Liga MX match.