Inter Miami understands that significant changes are needed to build a sustainable and competitive squad, especially after Gerardo ‘Tata’ Martino struggled to establish a cohesive playing style or a truly competitive team. Now, with Javier Mascherano at the helm, the club is prioritizing players who fit his attacking philosophy. As a result, a young Argentine player is set to depart.

Argentine striker Facundo Farias is leaving Lionel Messi‘s Inter Miami to join Club Estudiantes de La Plata, led by club president Juan Sebastian Veron. Farias suffered an ACL injury on January 20, 2024, which sidelined him for the entire 2024-25 season. Following his recovery, his role within the squad became less relevant, as Javier Mascherano has shifted tactical priorities, favoring inside midfielders over traditional attacking midfielders.

Before his serious injury, Facundo Farias was considered a promising talent capable of playing both as an attacking midfielder and a forward, making him an ideal signing under former coach Gerardo ‘Tata’ Martino.

However, Facundo managed to play only 11 games, recording three goals and one assist before being sidelined. With Javier Mascherano now at the helm of Inter Miami and implementing a tactical shift, Farias found himself outside the new system and had to seek playing time elsewhere.

Facundo Farias in action for Inter Miami.

Facundo Farias remains a highly promising young talent at just 22 years old, now focused on regaining his competitive rhythm in the Argentine league. He joins a promising project at Club Estudiantes de La Plata, which is placing its hopes on helping him return to top form. If he can rediscover his best version, Farias could become a key long-term asset for the club, with the potential to make a future move to Europe.

After key movements in the transfer market, is Inter Miami ready to compete for the MLS title?

Inter Miami have started 2025 in strong form, winning both of its matches. However, the need for reinforcement at the striker position remains evident. Luis Suarez, now 38, no longer possesses the speed and physicality of his prime and cannot be expected to play every game.

Following the departure of Leonardo Campana, the team lacks a natural center forward who can serve as both a short-term backup and a long-term successor to Suarez.

This is not a matter of Luis Suarez underperforming. The Uruguayan striker delivered an impressive 2024 season, scoring 20 goals in 27 games, matching Lionel Messi and Denis Bouanga as the league’s second-leading scorers, just three goals behind Christian Benteke.

Even at 38, Suarez remains a prolific goal scorer. However, Inter Miami needs to find a player who can serve as both his short-term backup and long-term successor, while also learning from his experience.