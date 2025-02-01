Trending topics:
Where to watch Chivas vs Queretaro live for free in the USA: Liga MX Clausura 2025

Chivas face Queretaro in a Matchday 5 clash of the Liga MX Clausura 2025. Here’s how to watch the game in the USA, including kickoff times and comprehensive broadcast details for both TV and streaming platforms.

Jonathan Padilla of Chivas
Chivas will face off against Queretaro in a Matchday 5 clash of the Liga MX Clausura 2025. Fans in the United States can find full broadcast details, kickoff times, and streaming options to catch all the action. Here’s everything you need to know.

After a strong start with a 1-0 win over Santos Laguna, Chivas have struggled, picking up just four of a possible 12 points with two losses and a draw—well below the expectations for a club of their stature.

They have a prime opportunity to bounce back against Queretaro, who have managed only three points from their first four matches. With both teams looking to climb the standings, Chivas must capitalize on this matchup to regain momentum and stay in the hunt at the top of Liga MX.

When will the Chivas vs Queretaro match be played?

Chivas play against Queretaro in the Matchday 5 of the Liga MX Clausura 2025 this Saturday, February 1. Kickoff is scheduled for 6:05 PM (ET).

Chivas vs Queretaro: Time by State in the USA

ET: 6:05 PM

CT: 5:05 PM

MT: 4:05 PM

PT: 3:05 PM

How to watch Chivas vs Queretaro in the USA

This Liga MX clash between Chivas and Queretaro will be available for viewers in the USA on Fubo with a free trial available. Other options are Telemundo, Universo, DirecTV Stream, Peacock Premium.

Leonardo Herrera

