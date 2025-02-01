Neymar’s market value suffers major decline after his return to Santos: How much is he worth now?

Neymar Jr. was officially announced as the new signing of Santos, the team where he rose to prominence more than a decade ago and which is set to return to the Brazilian First Division this year. The 32-year-old forward expressed his joy at returning to his roots after a difficult stint at Al Hilal in Saudi Arabia. However, this move has been accompanied by a sharp decline in his market value, which is now at historic lows.

According to website Transfermarkt, Neymar’s current market value stands at just €15 million (approximately $15.5 million). While this figure may seem significant in isolation, it is an incredibly low amount for a player of Ney’s caliber, particularly in the context of the inflated soccer transfer market in recent years.

The comparison becomes even starker when considering Neymar’s market value just a few years ago, during his time at Paris Saint-Germain. Between 2018 and 2019, Transfermarkt valued the Brazilian forward at more than $186 million, a peak during his prime years in France.

However, a series of injuries and inconsistent performances since then have not only diminished Neymar’s on-field impact but have also significantly affected his market value.

Neymar was the most expensive signing of all time

The clearest illustration of Neymar’s decline over recent years can be seen when comparing the terms of his club-to-club transfers. In 2017, he became the most expensive soccer player in history when Paris Saint-Germain paid FC Barcelona €222 million (around $230 million at the time) to break his contract and secure his move to France.

After six seasons in Paris, where he was increasingly overshadowed by Kylian Mbappe, PSG decided to part ways with Neymar in the summer of 2023. At this point, the Brazilian forward still held top-star status, but he was sold to Al Hilal for approximately $82 million, a fraction of his previous market value.

Neymar’s arrival at Santos

After a season and a half at Al Hilal, where a series of injuries – most notably a torn anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee – kept him sidelined for extended periods, Neymar Jr. made the decision to leave Saudi Arabia. During his time with Al Hilal, he made only seven appearances, scoring one goal and providing three assists.

Al Hilal opted to terminate Neymar’s contract without receiving any financial compensation. This decision allowed Neymar to become a free agent and sign with Santos without the Brazilian side having to pay a transfer fee for his services. It is remarkable that Neymar, who once commanded a world-record fee of $230 million, has now joined Santos for free less than a decade later.

Neymar talks about his contract with Santos

During his official presentation at Santos, Neymar spoke about the terms of his arrival. “It’s a six-month contract that can be extended,” he explained. He also made it clear that he intends to approach this new chapter of his career with full commitment: “It’s up to me to dedicate myself 100%. It’s no use coming back here just because of my name. I came back to play, be happy, score goals, and help Santos.”