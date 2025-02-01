Where to watch Toluca vs Tigres UANL live in the USA: Liga MX Clausura 2025

Toluca will receive Tigres UANL in a Liga MX Clausura 2025 Matchday 5 showdown. Fans in the United States can check out full broadcast details, kickoff times, and streaming options to catch the action live. Here’s all the key information.

Tigres UANL are off to a strong start this tournament, making it clear they’re gunning for the title and aiming to end Club America‘s dominance. Both teams sit atop the standings with 10 points, but Tigres are hungry to claim the top spot outright.

To do that, they’ll need a crucial win against Toluca, who opened the tournament with an impressive 4-2 victory over Tijuana but have since struggled, managing just two draws and a loss in their last three matches.

When will the Toluca vs Tigres UANL match be played?

Toluca take on Tigres UANL in the Matchday 5 of the Liga MX Clausura 2025 this Saturday, February 1. Kickoff is scheduled for 10:10 PM (ET).

Luan Garcia of Toluca – Manuel Velasquez/Getty Images

Toluca vs Tigres UANL: Time by State in the USA

ET: 10:10 PM

CT: 9:10 PM

MT: 8:10 PM

PT: 7:10 PM

How to watch Toluca vs Tigres UANL in the USA

This Liga MX clash between Toluca and Tigres UANL will be available for viewers in the USA on Univision, TUDN, DirecTV Stream and ViX. However, with both TUDN and Univision no longer included on Fubo, fans cannot use this streaming platform to catch all Liga MX action.

To watch the game for free, you have to subscribe to Amazon Prime Video which offers a 30-day free trial. From the Amazon Prime platform, you can subscribe to ViX (with a 7-day free trial) and there you will have free access to this Liga MX match.