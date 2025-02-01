Trending topics:
Liga MX

Where to watch Toluca vs Tigres UANL live in the USA: Liga MX Clausura 2025

Toluca face Tigres UANL for the Matchday 5 of the Liga MX Clausura 2025. Here’s everything you need to know to watch the game in the USA, including kickoff times and full broadcast details for TV and streaming.

By Leonardo Herrera

Juan Vigon of Tigres
© Azael Rodriguez/Getty ImagesJuan Vigon of Tigres

Toluca will receive Tigres UANL in a Liga MX Clausura 2025 Matchday 5 showdown. Fans in the United States can check out full broadcast details, kickoff times, and streaming options to catch the action live. Here’s all the key information.

[Watch Toluca vs Tigres UANL online for FREE in the USA on Amazon Prime Video]

Tigres UANL are off to a strong start this tournament, making it clear they’re gunning for the title and aiming to end Club America‘s dominance. Both teams sit atop the standings with 10 points, but Tigres are hungry to claim the top spot outright.

To do that, they’ll need a crucial win against Toluca, who opened the tournament with an impressive 4-2 victory over Tijuana but have since struggled, managing just two draws and a loss in their last three matches.

Advertisement

When will the Toluca vs Tigres UANL match be played?

Toluca take on Tigres UANL in the Matchday 5 of the Liga MX Clausura 2025 this Saturday, February 1. Kickoff is scheduled for 10:10 PM (ET).

Luan Garcia of Toluca – Manuel Velasquez/Getty Images

Luan Garcia of Toluca – Manuel Velasquez/Getty Images

Advertisement

Toluca vs Tigres UANL: Time by State in the USA

ET: 10:10 PM

CT: 9:10 PM

MT: 8:10 PM

PT: 7:10 PM

How to watch Toluca vs Tigres UANL in the USA

This Liga MX clash between Toluca and Tigres UANL will be available for viewers in the USA on Univision, TUDN, DirecTV Stream and ViX. However, with both TUDN and Univision no longer included on Fubo, fans cannot use this streaming platform to catch all Liga MX action.

To watch the game for free, you have to subscribe to Amazon Prime Video which offers a 30-day free trial. From the Amazon Prime platform, you can subscribe to ViX (with a 7-day free trial) and there you will have free access to this Liga MX match.

Advertisement
leonardo herrera
Leonardo Herrera

ALSO READ

49ers' Nick Bosa takes a strong stance on Dre Greenlaw's future
NFL

49ers' Nick Bosa takes a strong stance on Dre Greenlaw's future

Where to watch Manchester United vs Crystal Palace live in the USA: 2024/2025 Premier League
Premier League

Where to watch Manchester United vs Crystal Palace live in the USA: 2024/2025 Premier League

Where to watch Ajax vs Feyenoord live in the USA: 2024/2025 Eredivisie
Soccer

Where to watch Ajax vs Feyenoord live in the USA: 2024/2025 Eredivisie

Where to watch Barcelona vs Deportivo Alaves live for free in the USA: La Liga 2024/2025
Soccer

Where to watch Barcelona vs Deportivo Alaves live for free in the USA: La Liga 2024/2025

Better Collective Logo