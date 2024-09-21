Where to watch New York City FC vs Inter Miami live in the USA: 2024 MLS Matchday 33

Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami will visit New York City FC on 2024 MLS Matchday 33. Get all the details on when, where, and how to catch this must-watch game live in the USA.

New York City FC will face off against Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami for the MLS Matchday 33. With the excitement building, supporters should make sure to lock in the match date, kickoff time, and streaming options in the USA to catch every moment live.

[Watch New York City FC vs Inter Miami live in the USA on Apple TV]

After a disappointing draw against Atlanta United, Inter Miami are eager to bounce back and secure all three points in their next outing. Lionel Messi’s squad sits comfortably atop the Eastern Conference, but they know any slip-up could jeopardize their hold on the top spot as they look to fend off challengers in the tightly contested standings.

Next up for Inter is a crucial road match against New York City FC, who are currently in a playoff position with 40 points. NYCFC are eyeing a postseason run of their own and will be determined to climb the rankings with a strong performance at home.

When will the New York City FC vs Inter Miami match be played?

New York City FC play against Inter Miami this Saturday, September 21, in the Matchday 33 of the 2024 MLS season, with kickoff scheduled for 2:00 PM (ET).

New York City midfielder Hannes Wolf – IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

New York City FC vs Inter Miami: Time by State in the USA

ET: 2:00 PM

CT: 1:00 PM

MT: 12:00 PM

PT: 11:00 AM

How to watch New York City FC vs Inter Miami in the USA

Tune in to MLS League Pass on Apple TV to catch the 2024 MLS regular season showdown between New York City FC and Inter Miami, live in the USA.