Where to watch Newcastle United vs Chelsea live in the USA: 2024/2025 Carabao Cup

Newcastle United face Chelsea in a round of 16 clash of the 2024/2025 Carabao Cup. Fans in the USA can catch all the action, with kickoff times and broadcast details available for both TV and streaming options.

Chelsea and Newcastle are set to clash once again, just days after their intense Premier League showdown in which the Blues secured a 2-1 win on Matchday 9. Newcastle now has a shot at redemption, eager to flip the script in this rematch that promises to be just as tightly contested.

While Chelsea deserved their recent victory, the game was balanced enough to suggest that either side could have walked away with the win. With a spot in the quarterfinals on the line, both teams will be pushing to outmaneuver the other in what is shaping up to be a thrilling matchup.

When will the Newcastle United vs Chelsea match be played?

Newcastle United will face Chelsea for the 2024/2025 Carabao Cup round of 16 this Wednesday, October 30. The action is set to kick off at 3:45 PM (ET).

Guimaraes of Newcastle United – IMAGO / News Images

Newcastle United vs Chelsea: Time by State in the USA

ET: 3:45 PM

CT: 2:45 PM

MT: 1:45 PM

PT: 12:45 PM

How to watch Newcastle United vs Chelsea in the USA

Catch this 2024/2025 Carabao Cup clash between Newcastle United and Chelsea live in the USA on Paramount+.