Where to watch Olympiacos vs Bayer Leverkusen in the USA: 2025/2026 UEFA Champions League

Olympiacos receive Bayer Leverkusen in the first leg of the 2025/2026 UEFA Champions League knockout phase play-offs. Find here the kickoff times and how to watch the game on TV or via streaming in the USA.

By Leonardo Herrera

Ernest Poku of Bayer Leverkusen
© Christof Koepsel/Getty ImagesErnest Poku of Bayer Leverkusen

Olympiacos square off with Bayer Leverkusen in the first leg of the 2025/2026 UEFA Champions League knockout phase play-offs. With anticipation mounting, be sure to circle the match date, note the kickoff time, and check streaming details in the USA so you don’t miss any of the live action.

[Watch Olympiacos vs Bayer Leverkusen online in the US on Paramount+]

A trip to the Round of 16 is on the line as Bayer Leverkusen and Olympiacos meet in a matchup that’s tough to predict. Leverkusen’s pedigree in a top European league gives them a slight edge on paper, but their inconsistency in this competition leaves the door open.

Olympiacos, who are having a great campaign in the 2025/2026 season, knows it, too, viewing this as a golden chance to capitalize and make a statement by knocking off a talented yet unpredictable German side.

When will the Olympiacos vs Bayer Leverkusen match be played?

Olympiacos take on Bayer Leverkusen this Wednesday, February 18, in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League knockout phase play-offsThe game is set to kick off at 3:00 PM (ET).

Santiago Hezze of Olympiacos – Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images

Olympiacos vs Bayer Leverkusen: Time by State in the USA

ET: 3:00 PM
CT: 2:00 PM
MT: 1:00 PM
PT: 12:00 PM

How to watch Olympiacos vs Bayer Leverkusen in the USA

Get ready for the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League clash between Olympiacos and Bayer Leverkusen. Catch all the action live on Paramount+Other options: ViX.

Leonardo Herrera
Leonardo Herrera
