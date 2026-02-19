Bad news for Lionel Messi’s Argentina as star striker suffers injury ahead of 2026 Finalissima vs Spain

The soccer world is counting down the days until the 2026 Finalissima, which will see Lionel Messi and Lamine Yamal face off for the first time when Argentina and Spain collide on March 27, 2026, at Lusail Stadium in Qatar.

However, alarm bells are ringing in the Argentine camp after Lautaro Martinez was forced off during the first leg of the Champions League knockout playoff between Inter Milan and Bodo/Glimt.

The Argentine forward signaled for a substitution in the 60th minute after visibly limping on the pitch. Following the match, Inter Milan manager Cristian Chivu addressed the situation with concern.

“We’ve lost Lautaro. He got hurt — it’s a muscle problem. He’ll be out for quite a while; we’ll see now. I’m not a doctor and I can’t talk about recovery timelines. After he undergoes tests, we’ll understand the severity of the injury,“ Chivu explained.

Lautaro Martinez during the game against Bodo/Glimt. (Getty Images)

Despite the initial grim outlook, Argentina insider Gaston Edul provided some relief for manager Lionel Scaloni, reporting that the injury may not be as severe as first feared. According to Edul, Martinez has suffered a muscle tear in his calf that will likely sideline him for a few weeks, but should not rule him out of the final in Qatar.

The update on Martinez is a rare bit of positive news for an Argentina side already grappling with significant absences. Juan Foyth is confirmed to miss the Finalissima after suffering a ruptured Achilles tendon with Villarreal, while Giovani Lo Celso remains a major doubt following a moderate-grade muscle injury to his rectus femoris.

Spain recover key players ahead of Finalissima

Amid the injury crisis currently affecting Argentina, Spain have faced a similar struggle. They recently lost in-form striker Samu Omorodion to a serious injury after Porto confirmed the player suffered a right knee sprain involving an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury. Additionally, the European champions are concerned over the fitness of Mikel Merino, who is currently sidelined following surgery for a fractured foot.

However, it is not all bad news for the squad led by Luis de la Fuente. Spain are celebrating the return of crucial midfielder Pedri, who has recovered from a thigh injury that kept him out of seven Barcelona matches so far in 2026. He is now training normally with the group.

In a similar boost, Barcelona manager Hansi Flick noted in a press conference that Gavi could return to action by early March. The 21-year-old midfielder has only been able to play two matches this season due to an arthroscopy, but he could now be in contention to face Argentina in the Finalissima.