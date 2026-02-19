Amber Glenn arrived at the 2026 Winter Olympics with momentum and rising expectations, but her bid for the gold medal slipped away after a costly mistake in the short program. A fall on a triple loop, typically one of her most reliable elements, dropped her segment score to 67.39 and put her behind the leaders heading into the free skate.

Despite executing the most technically demanding portions of her routine, including a triple axel, Glenn’s error proved decisive in a competition where margins are razor thin. Reflecting on the moment in an interview with NBC, she admitted: “I just lost focus. I did the hard stuff, so I was just in shock.”

The mistake forced Glenn into a difficult comeback scenario in the free skate, and while she showed determination and courage with 142.57 points, the deficit created in the short program ultimately kept her out of the top position for Team USA. In fact, at the end of her free skate routine, Glenn was caught saying: “So close.” A clear and emotional message pointing out that she knew this was her big opportunity for a gold medal and it could have slipped away.

Did Amber Glenn win gold medal today in figure skating at the 2026 Winter Olympics?

No. Amber Glenn didn’t win gold medal today in the women’s figure skating event at the 2026 Winter Olympics. The mistake on her triple loop in the short program was too costly, leaving her with ground she couldn’t recover despite a strong effort in the free skate.

In a statement published by Time, Glenn spoke candidly about the emotional weight of the moment: “I have always been known to wear my heart on my sleeve, which is what makes me relatable, but it also makes it hard for me to hide how I feel. And in that moment, it was soul crushing. Because I did the hard stuff and it was the easiest thing, my favorite jump, that just got away from me.”

While the outcome was disappointing, Glenn’s performance still demonstrated her technical growth and competitive maturity. Now, Amber must decide if she’ll try a comeback in 2030.

