Where to watch Olympique Marseille vs PSG live in the USA: 2024/2025 Ligue 1

PSG will visit Olympique Marseille for the Matchday 9 of the 2024/2025 Ligue 1. Fans in the USA can catch all the action, with kickoff times and broadcast details available for both TV and streaming options.

Olympique Marseille face off against PSG on Matchday 9 of the 2024/25 Ligue 1 season, bringing one of France’s most intense rivalries to the forefront. USA fans can catch every moment, with coverage available across a range of major broadcast and streaming platforms. For a full list of viewing options, be sure to check here.

[Watch Olympique Marseille vs PSG online for FREE in the US on Fubo]

The last weekend of October promises to be a soccer fan’s paradise, featuring marquee matchups across Europe’s top leagues. Headlining the action is the iconic El Clasico between Barcelona and Real Madrid, while England’s Premier League offers a clash between Liverpool and Arsenal. Italy’s Serie A showcases Juventus against Inter.

And in France, “Le Classique” will see PSG face off against Olympique Marseille. Currently topping the Ligue 1 standings, PSG are determined to retain their position, but Marseille sit just three points behind, eager to level up with a win. With the top spot and the pride of “Le Classique” on the line, this showdown is set to be unmissable.

Advertisement

Advertisement

When will the Olympique Marseille vs PSG match be played?

Olympique Marseille face Paris Saint-Germain in a Matchday 9 clash of the 2024/2025 Ligue 1 this Sunday, October 27, with kickoff scheduled for 3:45 PM (ET).

Pol Lirola of Olympique Marseille – IMAGO / PanoramiC

Advertisement

Olympique Marseille vs PSG: Time by State in the USA

ET: 3:45 PM

CT: 2:45 PM

MT: 1:45 PM

PT: 12:45 PM

see also Lionel Messi gives brutal response about his time at PSG to former Charlotte FC player Brecht Dejaegere

How to watch Olympique Marseille vs PSG in the USA

Catch this 2024-25 Ligue 1 clash between Olympique Marseille and PSG live in the USA! The action will stream on Fubo, where you can start with a free trial. Additional viewing options include beIN SPORTS and Fanatiz.