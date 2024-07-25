Orlando City SC take on CF Montreal in a Matchday 1 clash of the 2024 Leagues Cup group stage. Get all the essential details, including kickoff times and streaming options available in the USA.

Orlando City SC are gearing up to face CF Montreal in the Matchday 1 of the 2024 Leagues Cup group stage, promising to ignite the season with thrilling soccer action. Fans across the nation won’t want to miss this showdown, so mark your calendars and stay tuned for live updates on kickoff times and streaming options.

The Leagues Cup kicks off with high-stakes matchups from the get-go, where every game counts. In this intense group stage format, a single defeat can spell disaster, making the quest for three points in each match crucial. Fans can expect nothing less than all-or-nothing duels as teams battle for supremacy.

In one of the opening clashes, Orlando City SC, sitting seventh in the Eastern Conference, takes on CF Montreal, currently 11th in the same conference. Despite their different standings, both teams are evenly matched, promising an exciting and tightly contested game. Get ready for a thrilling showdown as these rivals vie for a critical victory.

When will the Orlando City SC vs CF Montreal match be played?

Orlando City SC face CF Montreal for the Matchday 1 of the 2024 Leagues Cup group stage this Friday, July 26, with kickoff slated for 8:00 PM (ET).

Orlando City SC vs CF Montreal: Time by State in the USA

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

How to watch Orlando City SC vs CF Montreal in the USA

Catch the electrifying 2024 Leagues Cup showdown between Orlando City SC and CF Montreal, streaming live on Apple TV through the MLS Season Pass.