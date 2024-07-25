Atlanta United will face DC United for the Matchday 1 of the 2024 Leagues Cup group stage. Find out everything you need to know about this game, the kickoff times and streaming options in the USA.

Atlanta United are set to clash with DC United in the opening match of the 2024 Leagues Cup group stage, kicking off an electrifying season. Soccer enthusiasts nationwide should circle this date on their calendars, as this encounter is poised to deliver high-octane action. Keep an eye out for live updates on kickoff times and streaming options.

The League Cup‘s kickoff is set to deliver thrilling action, highlighted by a clash between two MLS rivals. Atlanta United, sitting ninth in the Eastern Conference and eyeing a postseason berth, looks to start strong. The Georgia squad’s opener appears manageable, though they’ll later face a formidable foe in Santos Laguna.

DC United, the underdogs in their group, understand the importance of securing a positive result in this match. A win here could be crucial for their advancement hopes, and they’ll be pushing hard to make it happen.

When will the Atlanta United vs DC United match be played?

Atlanta United will face DC United for the Matchday 1 of the 2024 Leagues Cup group stage this Friday, July 26, with kickoff slated for 8:00 PM (ET).

Atlanta United forward Giorgos Giakoumakis – IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Atlanta United vs DC United: Time by State in the USA

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

How to watch Atlanta United vs DC United in the USA

Catch the electrifying 2024 Leagues Cup showdown between Atlanta United and DC United, streaming live on Apple TV with the MLS Season Pass.