Orlando City SC face off against Cruz Azul in what will be a highly anticipated 2024 Leagues Cup round of 32 matchup. Fans won’t want to miss this must-see showdown, so be sure to check kickoff times and streaming options available across the USA.

This matchup is shaping up to be a thriller, as Orlando City SC and Cruz Azul go head-to-head in what promises to be a fiercely competitive battle. Orlando City enters with momentum, having topped their group with a win in regulation and another in penalties, showcasing their resilience and determination.

Cruz Azul had a rockier path to this stage. After a penalty shootout loss to Charlotte, they found themselves in a must-win situation against Philadelphia Union. Despite only managing a draw, a clutch victory in the subsequent penalties secured their qualification by the narrowest of margins. Now, they’re focused on keeping their campaign alive as they aim to advance further.

When will the Orlando City SC vs Cruz Azul match be played?

Orlando City SC will face Cruz Azul in the 2024 Leagues Cup round of 32 this Friday, August 9, with kickoff scheduled for 7:30 PM (ET).

Orlando City forward Ivan Angulo – IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Orlando City SC vs Cruz Azul: Time by State in the USA

ET: 7:30 PM

CT: 6:30 PM

MT: 5:30 PM

PT: 4:30 PM

How to watch Orlando City SC vs Cruz Azul in the USA

Prepare for an electrifying clash as Orlando City SC face off against Cruz Azul in the 2024 Leagues Cup. Watch the action live on Apple TV with the MLS Season Pass.