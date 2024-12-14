Where to watch Pachuca vs Al Ahly live in the USA: 2024 Intercontinental Cup

Pachuca will face off against Al Ahly in what will be the 2024 Intercontinental Cup. Here’s everything you need to know about the kickoff time and full broadcast details, including TV and streaming options for fans watching in the United States.

Pachuca want to secure a spot in the Intercontinental Cup final after beating Botafogo. The Mexican club now faces a difficult test, with a final game against tournament favorites, Real Madrid. But before Pachuca can dream of toppling the European powerhouse, they must overcome Al Ahly

The Egyptian giants renowned for their success in international play are hungry to claim a title beyond Africa. Al Ahly, well known by their experience and determination, ere setting the stage for a high-stakes battle that looking for a place in the final.

When will the Pachuca vs Al Ahly match be played?

Pachuca will take on Al Ahly this Saturday, December 14, in the 2024 Intercontinental Cup. The game is set to kick off at 12:00 PM (ET).

Mohamed Afsha of Al Ahly – IMAGO / NurPhoto

Pachuca vs Al Ahly: Time by State in the USA

ET: 12:00 PM

CT: 11:00 AM

MT: 10:00 AM

PT: 9:00 AM

How to watch Pachuca vs Al Ahly in the USA

Get ready for this 2024 Intercontinental Cup clash between Pachuca and Al Ahly. Catch every thrilling moment of the action on Fubo. Other options: beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, Fanatiz.