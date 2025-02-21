Lakers star LeBron James makes something clear about team’s priority with Luka Doncic

The Los Angeles Lakers secured a win over the Portland Trail Blazers with LeBron James leading the charge in Luka Doncic’s absence due to injury. While James has been the face of the franchise since arriving in Los Angeles, he understands the shift in focus with the addition of the Slovenian superstar.

The Lakers recently traded Anthony Davis to acquire Doncic, signaling a clear plan to build around the 25-year-old as their future cornerstone. With James’ illustrious career nearing its twilight, the franchise is betting on Doncic to carry the torch forward.

That’s why, following his dominant 40-point performance in the Lakers’ win over the Blazers, James didn’t hold back in emphasizing the team’s top priority with Doncic moving forward.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“It’s going to be a process for the rest of the season, as he [Doncic] continues to learn what we want to do offensively and defensively—our system, our calls, and our cadence,” James said in a post-game interview. “We also have to figure out and learn from him as well. He’s such a great and unbelievable talent. We need to be able to play with him just as much as he needs to play with us”.

LeBron James #23 and Luka Doncic #77 of the Los Angeles Lakers talk during the third quarter of a game against the Utah Jazz at Crypto.com Arena. (Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Advertisement

James left no doubt about where the team’s priorities lie, emphasizing the importance of Doncic’s development. “Every day, every game, every practice, every shootaround, every film session, we’ve got to continue getting better and better at integrating our new parts. But he’s definitely priority number one,” James added.

Advertisement

see also Lakers News: LeBron James credits Bronny as motivation to continue playing in the NBA

Doncic’s early impact on the Lakers

So far, the explosive playmaker Lakers fans expected to see has yet to fully emerge. Doncic is in the midst of adapting to the Lakers’ system while also recovering from a lingering injury that sidelined him for a significant period during his time with the Mavericks.

Advertisement

In three games with Los Angeles, the team has posted a 1-2 record. Doncic is averaging 14.7 points, 6.7 rebounds, and 5.3 assists while shooting 35.6% from the field and 20.8% from beyond the arc. It’s clear that both the team and Doncic will need time to build chemistry and unlock the Slovenian star’s full potential.

Coach JJ Redick on adjusting with Doncic

Lakers head coach JJ Redick acknowledged the challenge of integrating Doncic into the lineup but expressed optimism about finding the right balance for long-term success.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Sometimes, when the group is trying to get acclimated with each other, you try to play the right way too much and turn down shots,” Redick said via Spectrum SportsNet. “I think the flow of everything is going to happen. I’m excited—this is a new problem to solve, and we’ll work our butts off to solve it. I’m excited about us being able to generate this stuff, getting two on the ball, and we’ll try to re-emphasize the type of show we want”.