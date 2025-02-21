Lakers’ Austin Reaves fires back at LeBron James’ critics

The Los Angeles Lakers managed to break their NBA negative streak of two consecutive losses. JJ Redick’s team defeated the Portland Trail Blazers. The Lakers have proven to be very resilient. Despite losses and injuries, they have shown that their strength lies in the depth of their bench. Austin Reaves once again turned in a dominating performance with 32 points and 7 assists. After the game, Reaves gave some words to LeBron James’ critics.

Austin Reaves did not hold back when defending LeBron James’ place in NBA history. Speaking to ESPN, the Lakers guard made it clear that he believes LeBron has already cemented his legacy. “He really doesn’t have anything else to prove…And if people say he does, then they’re (Michael) Jordan fans,” Reaves said, emphasizing that the debate is often driven by Jordan loyalists.

LeBron, now in his 21st season, continues to defy age with remarkable performances. In the Lakers’ 110-102 win over the Portland Trail Blazers, he put up an impressive 40 points, eight rebounds, and four assists. This was yet another reminder of his incredible longevity, as he became the first player in NBA history to register more than one 40-point game after the age of 40.

The conversation over who is the greatest of all time may never be fully settled, but LeBron’s achievements are undeniable. His ability to maintain such a high level of play over two decades speaks volumes about his skill, versatility, and drive. Whether or not he is universally seen as the GOAT, his influence on the game remains unmatched, and as Reaves pointed out, there is nothing more for LeBron to prove.

Could LeBron James be on the verge of breaking another NBA record?

LeBron James appears to be in incredible physical shape. At 40 years old, he is close to another historic milestone. He is just 19 games away from passing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar in total appearances. This would make him the second most-capped player in NBA history.

Nevertheless, he has already passed Vince Carter on the all-time list. He now ranks third with 1,542 NBA games played. After his impressive performance against the Trail Blazers, LeBron made his intentions clear. He stated, “I’ll be better next game.”