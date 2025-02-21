Trending topics:
NBA News: Knicks’ Star Jalen Brunson reveals his reaction to teammate’s final play against Bulls

New York Knicks star Jalen Brunson shared his live reaction to teammate’s last overtime play against the Chicago Bulls for the NBA league.

By Emilio Abad

Jalen Brunson #11 of the New York Knicks speaks at a press conference during media day
© Dustin Satloff/Getty ImagesJalen Brunson #11 of the New York Knicks speaks at a press conference during media day

The New York Knicks returned from the All-Star break in dramatic fashion on Thursday night, securing a hard-fought 113-111 overtime victory against the Chicago Bulls. The game was a back-and-forth battle filled with intense moments, ultimately coming down to a decisive defensive play in the final seconds. Jalen Brunson expressed his gratitude for teammate Mikal Bridges, whose crucial block on Nikola Vucevic sealed the win for New York.

During his media availability, Brunson credited Bridges’ athleticism for making the game-winning stop, as reported by Newsday Sports’ Steve Popper. “At first, everyone’s like, ‘Oh my God.’ But he makes the play, and I’m like, ‘Oh, good.’ Just very thankful for his long ass arms,” Brunson said.

The Knicks were fueled by a dominant performance from Karl-Anthony Towns, who led all five starters in double figures with 32 points and 18 rebounds. Miles McBride contributed 23 points, while Jalen Brunson delivered a well-rounded performance with 22 points and 12 assists. Bridges also played a key role, finishing with 13 points, 10 rebounds, and two blocks—including the game-saving stop.

On the other side, the Bulls were led by Josh Giddey’s impressive outing of 27 points, 16 rebounds, and four assists. Nikola Vucevic also added 21 points and nine rebounds but struggled to come through in the NBA game’s most crucial moment.

Mikal Bridges #25 of the New York Knicks drives against Lonzo Ball #2 of the Chicago Bulls

Bridges reflects on game-saving block

With 8.1 seconds remaining in overtime, Bridges made the defensive play of the night, denying Vucevic in the paint and preserving the Knicks’ narrow victory. After the game, Bridges detailed his mindset during the final possession, sharing his thoughts on X (formerly Twitter).

“[I] just tried to be aggressive and not try to foul him,” Bridges said. “You know, not try to let him score. I think he helped me out by using his right hand. Just tried not to lose.”

Bridges’ heroic block punctuated an intense showdown, solidifying the Knicks’ win as they continue their push for playoff positioning in the Eastern Conference.

emilio abad
Emilio Abad

