Victor Wembanyama sends two-word message to Spurs teammates hours after season-ending injury

Victor Wembanyama has been ruled out for the remainder of the 2024-25 NBA season due to deep vein thrombosis in his right shoulder, an injury that will require an extended recovery period. Despite this setback, the San Antonio Spurs secured a 120-109 victory over the Phoenix Suns on Thursday, and the French center sent a message to his teammates following the victory.

“Great win,” Wembanyama wrote to his teammates after the San Antonio Spurs’ 120-109 victory over the Suns at the AT&T Center on Thursday night. Keldon Johnson shared that with the media following the game. “That was the first text message. As soon as the game ended,” said the forward.

While the win was celebrated, Johnson expressed how much Wemby’s absence was felt. “Right now, I know we won and it’s all highs, but I feel like not having Victor here, it didn’t feel right,” he explained, underscoring the integral role the 7-foot-4 center plays for the team. “I feel like we can’t wait to have him back, to see him smiling.”

Reflecting on how Wembanyama’s absence affected the Spurs’ mindset, Keldon acknowledged the team’s drive. “We were playing with that extra motivation,” he said. But he emphasized that the team’s dynamic is different without the young phenom: “We know when Vic’s here, it’s a whole different level. Such an amazing player.”

Keldon Johnson #0 of the San Antonio Spurs during a game against the Chicago Bulls on January 06, 2025.

Johnson also praised Victor’s impact in the locker room. “Off the court, he means so much to not only me, but to the entire team and the staff,” the forward remarked. “He’s one of the most amazing people to be around. So now that he’s not here, it definitely sucks. But we know that if he were here, this is how he would want it. He’d want us playing hard.”

Chris Paul also comments on Wembanyama’s impact

In addition to Keldon Johnson, veteran point guard Chris Paul spoke about the significance of Wembanyama’s presence, even from a distance. Paul revealed that he was moved to see the center’s continued support for the Spurs, noting: “Right after the game, the first text message, you know what I mean,” Paul said.

“His presence, his energy, is bigger than what he does on the court,” the 39-year-old guard continued, highlighting the value Wembanyama brings as both a player and a leader. “We’re going to miss him.”

The San Antonio Spurs without Wembanyama

Facing the rest of the season without their star player, the San Antonio Spurs put together a strong performance against the Phoenix Suns, securing a crucial victory. Bismack Biyombo was initially tasked with stepping into Wembanyama’s role and contributed 8 points, 3 rebounds, and 2 assists in 16 minutes of action.

However, it was the collective effort of the team that stood out, with seven Spurs players reaching double digits in points. De’Aaron Fox led the charge with a well-rounded performance of 26 points, 9 rebounds, and 7 assists, while contributions from Chris Paul, Devin Vassell, Stephon Castle, and Jeremy Sochan helped ensure the win.