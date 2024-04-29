Pachuca will receive Club America for the second leg of the 2024 Concacaf Champions Cup semifinal. Here, you can find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream this game in the USA.

Pachuca are set to host Club America for the second leg of the 2024 Concacaf Champions Cup semifinal. Explore the vital details, including the match date, kickoff time, and a tailored assortment of streaming choices tailored to viewers in the United States.

As anticipated, the first leg of the semifinals was highly intense. It differed greatly from their previous encounters, where both teams faced significantly weaker opponents whom they dispatched with ease: Club America against the New England Revolution, and Pachuca against Herediano.

The first leg, held at the Azteca Stadium, ended in a 1-1 draw, leaving the series wide open for the second leg. Pachuca hold a slight advantage with the opportunity to seal the series at home. However, Club America are performing at a high level, and it would certainly be a grave mistake to underestimate them, as they are strong contenders for the title.

When will the Pachuca vs Club America match be played?

The game for the second leg of the 2024 Concacaf Champions Cup semifinals between Pachuca and Club America will be played this Tuesday, April 30 at 9:15 PM (ET).

Nelson Deossa of Pachuca – IMAGO / Agencia-MexSport

Pachuca vs Club America: Time by State in the USA

ET: 9:15 PM

CT: 8:15 PM

MT: 7:15 PM

PT: 6:15 PM

How to watch Pachuca vs Club America in the USA

This second leg game of the 2024 Concacaf Champions Cup semifinal between Pachuca and Club America will be broadcast in the United States on Fubo (free trial). Other options: TUDN App, TUDN.com, TUDN USA, Fox Sports 1, Foxsports.com, FOX Sports App.