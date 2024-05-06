Palestino will receive Flamengo for the Matchday 4 of the 2024 Copa Libertadores group stage. Here, you can find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream this game in the USA.

Palestino and Flamengo are set to clash in Matchday 4 of the 2024 Copa Libertadores group stage. Discover all the essential information, such as the match date, kickoff time, and a handpicked assortment of streaming options customized for viewers in the United States.

Group E of the Copa Libertadores is arguably one of the most evenly matched. The performance level exhibited by the four teams, despite occasional fluctuations, has been remarkably consistent. While Bolivar currently leads the group comfortably, the standings could swiftly shift at any moment.

Flamengo, with 4 points, are the immediate challengers to the Bolivians. They are in dire need of a victory, as a loss would see them drop to third place in the group. Palestino acknowledges that they are up against a formidable opponent but remains confident that they can replicate the strong performance they displayed against Millonarios.

When will the Palestino vs Flamengo Live match be played?

The game for the Matchday 4 of the 2024 Copa Libertadores group stage between Palestino and Flamengo will be played this Tuesday, May 7 at 8:00 PM (ET).

Palestino players celebrate the victory – IMAGO / Photosport

Palestino vs Flamengo: Time by State in the USA

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

How to watch Palestino vs Flamengo in the USA

This 2024 Copa Libertadores game between Palestino and Flamengo will be broadcast in the United States on Fubo (free trial). Other options: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN SPORTS XTRA.