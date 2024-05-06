Nacional play against River Plate for the Matchday 4 of the 2024 Copa Libertadores group stage. Here, you can find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream this game in the USA.

It is the fourth Matchday of the group stage in the Copa Libertadores, and gradually, we are beginning to discern the teams that will contend for a spot in the round of 16. One of the undeniable frontrunners are River Plate, who have secured victories in their first three games, topping the group with 9 points.

Another win would virtually guarantee Demichelis‘ team a place in the next round, so they will vigorously pursue it. However, they face a daunting challenge as their opponents will be Nacional, where they have shown formidable strength playing in Montevideo. Conversely, if the Uruguayan teams emerge victorious, they will join River at the top of the table.

When will the Nacional vs River Plate match be played?

The game for the Matchday 4 of the 2024 Copa Libertadores group stage between Nacional and River Plate will be played this Tuesday, May 7 at 8:00 PM (ET).

Luciano Inverso of Nacional – IMAGO / Photosport

Nacional vs River Plate: Time by State in the USA

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

How to watch Nacional vs River Plate in the USA

This 2024 Copa Libertadores game between Nacional and River Plate will be broadcast in the United States on Fubo (free trial). Other options: beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS CONNECT.