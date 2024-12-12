The race for the playoffs is heating up in the NFL. At the moment, four teams have already secured their spot: the Kansas City Chiefs, the Buffalo Bills, the Detroit Lions and the Philadelphia Eagles.

From that group, only Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen have won their divisional titles, meaning they will each have at least one playoff game at home. Both are in a crucial battle to claim the No.1 seed in the AFC.

Now, several teams have the opportunity to clinch a playoff berth in Week 15. Find out all the possibilities and scenarios just two months away of the Super Bowl.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Who has clinched a playoff spot in the NFL?

Chiefs, Bills, Lions and Eagles have already clinched a playoff spot in the NFL. This week, four teams could join that exclusive list: Texans, Steelers, Packers and Vikings. These are the scenarios:

Advertisement

Houston Texans: 1.- They clinch the AFC South with a win over the Dolphins + Indianapolis loss or tie against the Broncos.

Advertisement

Pittsburgh Steelers: 1.- They clinch a playoff berth with a win or tie against the Eagles. 2.- Miami loss + Indianapolis loss.

Advertisement

Green Bay Packers: 1.- They clinch a playoff spot with win over the Seahawks + Atlanta loss or tie + 49ers vs Rams tie.

Minnesota Vikings: The Vikings have three scenarios to get in. 1.- Win or tie against Chicago. 2.- Rams loss or tie with the 49ers. 3.- Seattle loss or tie facing the Packers.

Advertisement

Advertisement

see also NFL News: Mike Tomlin reportedly makes final decision about Russell Wilson's career with Steelers

How can the Eagles clinch the NFC East?

The Philadelphia Eagles can clinch the NFC East with two possible scenarios. 1.- Win against Steelers + Washington loss or tie. 2.- Tie with the Steelers + Washington loss.