The news of Bill Belichick’s arrival in Chapel Hill to coach the North Carolina Tar Heels shocked the country. As the legendary NFL coach experiences college football’s magic for the first time, Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders sent him a heartfelt message.

Sanders has experienced firsthand the highs and lows of coaching at the collegiate level. Over time, he has learned, grown, and adapted significantly. After two successful seasons at Jackson State, he took on new challenges in Colorado, embarking on an eventful journey.

In his second year in Boulder, Sanders’ Buffaloes achieved bowl eligibility and came tantalizingly close to reaching the Big 12 Championship.

Coach Prime has always been true to his feelings and made his mind clear. Sanders gives credit where it’s due and as Belichick joins the Tar Heels, he sent the winningest coach in NFL history a very special message.

Bill Belichick looks on during the game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Atlanta Falcons on September 15, 2024.

“Coach Bill Belichick is a coaches Coach to All us Coaches along with my man Coach Saban!” Sanders posted on X, formerly Twitter. “They’re game changers and they know how to move people forward. I know this is a great thing for College Football & for North Carolina. God bless u Coach, if you’re happy I am 2! #CoachPrime.”

Belichick receives stern warning from NC State’s QB

Since joining the North Carolina Tar Heels, Bill Belichick has faced a mixed reception. While Colorado head coach Deion Sanders extended a warm welcome, others, including college football rivals within the ACC, have been far less accommodating.

North Carolina State Wolfpack quarterback CJ Bailey issued a significant warning to Belichick and the Tar Heels as they’ll meet next season in a new edition of the heated State-Carolina rivalry.

“Shoot, Bill Belichick will get it too… It means a lot that i could play against Belichick. But if he comes to play, we’re going to k— them,” the Wolfpack’s quarterback said.

Head coach Bill Belichick of the New England Patriots looks on during warm-ups prior to Super Bowl 51 against the Atlanta Falcons at NRG Stadium on February 5, 2017.

Top UNC Matchups in 2025

Belichick and the Tar Heels will aim for a stronger NCAA campaign as they move on from the Mack Brown era. Belichick’s arrival is set to revolutionize the ACC, much like Sanders’ impact in Colorado transformed the Big 12.

Every team will bring extra motivation when facing these football celebrities, elevating the level of competition across the board. There won’t be easy games for the Tar Heels, they are gonna get every program’s 100% and more week in and week out.

Though it’s still early to tell, these are the most exciting games UNC will play in 2025.