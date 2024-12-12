The 2025 MLB season has already made waves with significant free-agent moves, highlighted by Juan Soto joining the New York Mets. Soto’s transfer has garnered substantial media attention, setting the stage for what promises to be an exciting offseason. Meanwhile, other notable names are drawing interest from front offices, including several of Shohei Ohtani’s teammates from the Los Angeles Dodgers.

With the conclusion of the 2024 season just a few months ago, many Dodgers players have entered free agency, exploring opportunities elsewhere. Among them is Teoscar Hernández, whose name has surfaced in various trade rumors. However, another Dodgers player, Jack Flaherty, has taken a more vocal approach regarding his free-agency aspirations.

Flaherty, who joined the Dodgers midseason from the Detroit Tigers, recently spoke with Dodgers Nation about his outlook on free agency. “I’m looking for everybody to be happy,” Flaherty stated, refraining from disclosing which teams have shown interest or whether he intends to remain with the Dodgers.

Despite his reserved tone, Flaherty expressed a positive perspective on the contracts secured by Ohtani and other teammates. “It’s great to see everyone happy with their deals,” he said. “Those who have already signed or are waiting to finalize agreements are supporting each other, which is encouraging. It’s a well-deserved reward for what they’ve accomplished in their careers.”

Jack Flaherty #0 of the Los Angeles Dodgers reacts in the first inning against the San Diego Padres during Game Two of the Division Series at Dodger Stadium on October 06, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

As the offseason progresses, players like Flaherty and Hernández will continue to shape the free-agency narrative, with fans eagerly awaiting where they might land for the 2025 MLB Season.

Ohtani awaits his new teammates

While some players acquired by the Dodgers during the offseason were already part of the team last season, others are making their debut in Los Angeles. Shohei Ohtani and the rest of the squad are eager to see how the new additions will strengthen their lineup as they set their sights on defending the title in the 2025 MLB season.

One standout newcomer to watch is Blake Snell. The Dodgers secured the star pitcher with a five-year, $182 million deal, making him their most expensive signing this offseason. Ohtani and his teammates are looking forward to seeing Snell step up and play a pivotal role in leading the team through the grueling regular season.

Additionally, Ohtani is keeping an eye on reports surrounding Hernández, whose rumored deal with the Dodgers remains unconfirmed. While neither the player nor the team has publicly commented on the matter, sources suggest negotiations are ongoing as both sides work toward an agreement.

Jack Flaherty’s career by the numbers

With eight seasons in Major League Baseball, Jack Flaherty faces an uncertain future. The veteran pitcher has expressed a desire for a resolution that satisfies all parties involved. A look at his career stats provides insight into why teams might be quietly considering offers for him.

Over 159 appearances across four teams, Flaherty has pitched 829 innings, allowing 689 hits and 355 earned runs, while giving up 112 home runs. He has also recorded an impressive 942 strikeouts. As Flaherty awaits clarity on his next steps, he must decide whether to remain in Los Angeles or explore opportunities with a new franchise.