Where to watch Puebla vs Club America live in the USA: Liga MX Clausura 2026

Puebla will square off against Club America in a Liga MX Clausura 2026 Matchday 7 clash. Fans in the United States can find full broadcast details, kickoff times, and streaming options to watch the game live. Here’s everything you need to know.

[Watch Puebla vs Club America in the US on DirecTV Stream]

Reeling from a stinging derby loss to Chivas that propelled their rivals to the top of the table and knocked them out of the top eight, Club America enter this matchup under pressure to respond. The good news for Las Aguilas is a favorable opportunity awaits against Puebla, one of the league’s struggling sides

With just five points, Puebla are sitting five back of the playoff spots. On paper, it’s the kind of game America must capitalize on — not only to collect three crucial points, but to regain momentum and reassert themselves as a legitimate contender before the standings tighten even further.

Advertisement

Advertisement

When will the Puebla vs Club America match be played?

Puebla play against Club America in the Matchday 6 of the Liga MX Clausura 2026 this Friday, February 20. Kickoff is scheduled for 10:05 PM (ET).

Esteban Lozano of Puebla – Francisco Vega/Getty Images

Advertisement

Puebla vs Club America: Time by State in the USA

ET: 10:05 PM

CT: 9:05 PM

MT: 8:05 PM

PT: 7:05 PM

How to watch Puebla vs Club America in the USA

This Liga MX clash between Puebla and Club America will be available for viewers in the USA on DirecTV Stream. Other options: TUDN.