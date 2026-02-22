Carlos Mendoza gets candid about Bo Bichette’s play at third for the NY Mets

Carlos Mendoza knows that Bo Bichette isn’t accustomed to playing third base, and he was candid when reporters asked how he evaluated his new New York Mets infielder at one of the toughest positions on the diamond. In just a few words, the manager said he liked what he saw from the former Toronto Blue Jays shortstop.

“I thought he was fine,” Mendoza said of Bichette’s performance at third base. He added that the infielder looked comfortable in his new role with the Mets. “Positioning, he was engaged…” Mendoza noted, though he also admitted there wasn’t enough action at the position to fully evaluate him.

Mendoza didn’t just say Bichette handled the job, he said he was impressed. “It was one of the first things I told him while watching him throwing across the diamond,” the Mets manager revealed about his conversation with Bichette.

Mendoza has the player he wanted

Bichette isn’t just an offensive contributor at the plate. In Mendoza’s view, he can provide even more defensively for the Mets. “He’s got a plus-plus arm,” Mendoza said, a tool that wasn’t always maximized when Bichette played shortstop in Toronto.

Since 2019, Bichette has primarily played shortstop, one of the game’s most demanding defensive positions. He has also logged time as a designated hitter, further underscoring his versatility. Last season, he posted a .311 batting average and earned MVP consideration.

Still, if Mendoza ultimately decides he’s not fully comfortable with Bichette at third base, the Mets have several depth-chart options. Brett Baty is available, along with Mark Vientos, Ronny Mauricio and Jorge Polanco, all of whom could see time at the position.