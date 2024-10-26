Where to watch Pumas UNAM vs Cruz Azul live for free in the USA: Liga MX Apertura 2024

Pumas UNAM take on Cruz Azul in a Matchday 14 clash of the Liga MX Apertura 2024. Fans in the USA can catch all the action, with kickoff times and broadcast details available for both TV and streaming options.

Pumas UNAM are set to face Cruz Azul in an exciting Matchday 14 showdown in the Liga MX Apertura 2024. Fans across the U.S. can catch every moment, as the match will be available through multiple broadcast and streaming platforms. Here’s how you can tune in to watch all the action unfold.

Cruz Azul are on the brink of locking in the top spot in Liga MX as the season approaches its final three Matchdays. Sitting at the top of the standings, Los Cementeros have positioned themselves well for the No. 1 seed, but they’ll need to remain sharp to avoid any slip-ups in this crucial stretch.

Meanwhile, Pumas UNAM, with 24 points, currently hold a spot among the six teams set to advance directly to the quarterfinals. Yet, they face intense competition from several clubs in close pursuit, making it essential for Pumas to put up a strong finish to secure their place and fend off the rivals eager to break into the top six.

When will the Pumas UNAM vs Cruz Azul match be played?

Pumas UNAM play against Cruz Azul for the Liga MX Apertura 2024 Matchday 14 this Saturday, October 26. The action is set to kick off at 8:00 PM (ET).

Nathanael Ananaias of Pumas – IMAGO / Agencia-MexSport

Pumas UNAM vs Cruz Azul: Time by State in the USA

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

How to watch Pumas UNAM vs Cruz Azul in the USA

Don’t miss the Liga MX Apertura 2024 showdown between Pumas UNAM and Cruz Azul which will be broadcast live in the USA. You can catch all the action on Fubo with a free trial. Other options: Univision, TUDN, DirecTV Stream, ViX.