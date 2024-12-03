MLB Rumors: Teoscar Hernandez could be a trade target for an AL team if Juan Soto deal falls through

As the MLB preseason training camp approaches, teams are intensifying their efforts to finalize a competitive roster for the 2025 season. One of the key players generating buzz in trade rumors is Juan Soto. Reports indicate that three teams, including the New York Yankees, are actively pursuing him. However, one of those teams may soon be considering Teoscar Hernandez as a backup option.

Business experts often advise that when negotiating, it’s wise to have a contingency plan in case the primary target falls through. This seems to be the case with Soto, who is reportedly a target for the Yankees, Boston Red Sox, and Toronto Blue Jays.

With this uncertainty in mind, the big question remains: Where will Soto land for the 2025 season? While that answer is still unclear, the Blue Jays aren’t willing to head into the new season without solid options. As a result, they’re reportedly eyeing Teoscar Hernandez as a potential Plan B.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Hernandez, who was part of the Dodgers’ championship-winning team last season, is reportedly on the Blue Jays’ radar, according to The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal. “The best guess with Teoscar Hernandez is that he will return to the Dodgers on a three-year deal worth more than $60 million. However, if Hernandez doesn’t re-sign with Los Angeles, Toronto could be his most logical landing spot,” Rosenthal stated.

Advertisement

Teoscar Hernandez #37 of the Los Angeles Dodgers speaks to the media during a press conference after Game Two of the 2024 World Series between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the New York Yankees at Dodger Stadium on October 26, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.

Advertisement

Why the Blue Jays are interested on Hernandez?

According to Rosenthal, Hernandez could be a key piece in the Toronto Blue Jays’s strategy to retain star slugger Vladimir Guerrero Jr. As the Blue Jays gear up for potential moves in the coming days. Hernandez’s acquisition may help solidify Toronto’s roster for the future, especially if the Juan Soto trade doesn’t materialize. Should Soto be dealt, Guerrero Jr. is expected to leave the Blue Jays after next season, but Hernandez’s arrival could provide the balance Toronto needs to remain competitive.

Advertisement

see also MLB Rumors: NY Yankees reportedly make big decision that could risk losing Juan Soto

“Re-signing Hernández could be a major step toward the Jays keeping Vladimir Guerrero Jr. long-term,” Rosenthal noted regarding the possible deal. With Toronto closely monitoring the situation surrounding Soto, they face competition from the Boston Red Sox and New York Mets, both of whom have reportedly offered significant contracts. However, the New York Yankees are also in the mix, aiming to keep their star player in the fold.

What would the Blue Jays pay for Hernandez?

According to Rosenthal, while the Blue Jays have the financial means to pursue Soto, the looming possibility of multi-million dollar contracts for both Soto and Guerrero Jr. could complicate matters. This would place a significant strain on Toronto’s budget. In light of this, the Blue Jays are likely to match any offers made to Hernandez by the Dodgers, who are reportedly prepared to offer him around $60 million to re-sign.

Advertisement

Advertisement

With the team in a precarious financial position, the Blue Jays are awaiting decisions from both Hernandez and Soto. Toronto aims to build a strong contender for the 2025 MLB season, following their early exit from the playoffs last year. The team will need to make critical moves in the coming months to ensure they remain in the championship conversation.