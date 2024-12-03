NFL News: Lions WR Amon-Ra St. Brown makes something clear about facing Jordan Love, Packers

As the NFL enters its defining stage, the Detroit Lions under Dan Campbell will host none other than Jordan Love‘s Green Bay Packers at Ford Field in a game between two potential Super Bowl contenders. Thursday Night Football is set to be a high-stakes battle, and Amon-Ra St. Brown sent a clear message about what’s to come.

The team led by Jared Goff continues to move forward steadily this season, solidifying their place among the league’s best, especially after their close victory last week against the Chicago Bears. Ahead of them are the Packers, who are also showing great form, and St. Brown knows it won’t be an easy matchup.

“It’s going to be a lot of fun,” the WR said. “Primetime games are always my favorite. Everyone is watching. Big game, divisional game. When we look back four or five weeks from now this game is going to mean a lot, so we’re excited. Can’t wait to get playing.”

Facing the Wisconsin team is something the Lions‘ WR enjoys, as St. Brown has caught 42 passes for 438 yards and three touchdowns in seven matchups against Green Bay.

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during NFL, American Football Herren, USA game action against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana.

“They are a good team,” St. Brown said of the Packers. “Last time we played them, the conditions were a little different than they will be this game. But they are a good team and the last game they lost was against us so they’ve been on a pretty good roll. It’s going to be a good game. I feel like every time we play Green Bay it’s a good matchup.”

Dan Campbell gets a key player back ahead of TNF

The Week 14 matchup is crucial for the Lions, which is why Dan Campbell requires his team to be at 100% physically to face a tough NFC North rival.

Fortunately for the coach and QB Jared Goff, who returned to practice without issue and could be available for Thursday’s game, none other than the experienced CB Carlton Davis is also back.

“Tough to say, I’ll know more this afternoon. I think Carlton (Davis) is gonna go out and practice today. That’s the plan, so that’s looking more positive,” Campbell said. “But there again, that’s day-to-day right now. That’s probably about it.”

The situation is different for offensive tackle Taylor Decker, who has not yet recovered from his injury and will not be available for Campbell. “Decker, he’s not ready to practice today,” Campbell said. “He’s improving, he’s gotten better every day, every week. But I don’t see him practicing today.”

Detroit Lions Cornerback Carlton Davis (23) looks on during the NFL, American Football Herren, USA football game between the Detroit Lions and the Indianapolis Colts on November 24, 2024, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana.

What’s next for the Detroit Lions?

vs Green Bay Packers, December 5th

vs Buffalo Bills, December 15th

vs Chicago Bears, December 22nd

vs San Francisco 49ers, December 30th

vs Minnesota Vikings, January 5th